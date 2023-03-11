Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $205,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

