Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

