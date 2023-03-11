Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 222,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,599 shares of company stock worth $6,406,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

