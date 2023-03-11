Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

HASI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

