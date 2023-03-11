Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 6,395 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,974.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after buying an additional 33,329,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,083,000 after buying an additional 31,452,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

