Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.21% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $2,242,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

MLM opened at $341.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

