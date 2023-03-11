Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 20.9 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

