Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,134 shares of company stock worth $17,839,912 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

