22,708 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,925,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

