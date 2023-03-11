Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,337,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,552,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $213,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.62 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.