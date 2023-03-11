Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,337,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,552,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $213,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.62 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.
CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
