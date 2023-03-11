Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $4,991,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,253.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares valued at $8,172,645. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj Stock Down 5.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

