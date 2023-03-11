Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 45 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $522.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.77 and a 200-day moving average of $483.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

