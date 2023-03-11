Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 787.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,631 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329,215 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

