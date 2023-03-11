Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.28.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

