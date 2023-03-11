Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 274,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 273,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 260,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.