Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,878 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of H World Group worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 578,582 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 513,258 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H World Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 405,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About H World Group

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

