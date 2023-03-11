Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

