Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

