Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 4,193 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Cowen increased their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

KBR Trading Down 2.0 %

KBR stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.