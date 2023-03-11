Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 12,849 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

