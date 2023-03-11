Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

