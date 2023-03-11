Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 263.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 8.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.