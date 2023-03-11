Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.82.

Saia Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

