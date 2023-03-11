Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

