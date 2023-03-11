Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 17,310 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

GT stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

