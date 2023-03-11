Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 246,814 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

LBTYK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

