Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 420 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 210,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

GMED stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.