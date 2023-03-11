Christopher D. Holt Sells 2,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

ORRF stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.