Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.78. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

