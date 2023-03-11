UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $90.66 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.09% of Robert Half International worth $90,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

