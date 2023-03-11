Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $90.54 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

