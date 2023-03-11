UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,304 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $91,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 6.8 %

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 504,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,534 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.