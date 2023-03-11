UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,304 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $91,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
Datadog Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Datadog Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Read More
