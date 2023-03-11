UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 848,717 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788,473 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 848,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Rivian Automotive worth $91,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

