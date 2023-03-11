UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

CBOE opened at $118.65 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.