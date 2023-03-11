UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 226,262 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,262 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $93,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %

TTD stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

