Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $94,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average of $298.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

