UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,129 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $96,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

NYSE:ATO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

