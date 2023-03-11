UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,870 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SVB Financial Group worth $96,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average of $284.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

