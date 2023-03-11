UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $98.95 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,144,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,805 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 424.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 249,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 202,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

