UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 173,999 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,908 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 173,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of Best Buy worth $102,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.