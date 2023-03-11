UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of W. P. Carey worth $104,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

