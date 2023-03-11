UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.99% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $102,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $83.84 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

