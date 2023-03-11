UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $108.47 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.85% of Synchrony Financial worth $108,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.