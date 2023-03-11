Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

VeriSign Price Performance

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,959 shares of company stock worth $16,766,630. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $191.20 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

