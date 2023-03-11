Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,089 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.