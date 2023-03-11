Utah Retirement Systems Buys 800 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned approximately 0.05% of Doximity worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after buying an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 67.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after buying an additional 1,799,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 125.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after buying an additional 1,898,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Doximity Price Performance

Insider Activity at Doximity

Shares of DOCS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.