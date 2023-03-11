Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

