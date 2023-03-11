Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.46 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $88.93 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

