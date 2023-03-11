Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,426,257 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.86% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,896,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $31.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

