Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $1,823,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

